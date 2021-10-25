COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at the Goodwill Outlet and Retail Support Center on Monday morning.

The original call for the fire came in at 5 a.m. The first responding company was only two blocks away from the center, which is located at 2855 S. Academy Boulevard, and they were able to see the smoke from the blaze before arriving on scene, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

The fire impacted 12 of the 26 trailers at the site. They were filled with furniture and clothing.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department sent multiple engines to the scene to extinguish the fire. They are expected to remain there for most of the morning and possibly into the afternoon as they investigate the cause.