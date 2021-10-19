Watch
Large fire breaks out at apartment on Boulder's Pearl Street

Submitted to Denver7 by Linda Pindiak
Boulder fire on Pearl street_Oct 19 2021
Posted at 5:10 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 07:35:39-04

BOULDER, Colo. — A large structure fire broke out on Pearl Street in Boulder Tuesday morning.

The fire is at an apartment building along the 2300 block of Pearl Street and is affecting 83 units, according to Boulder Fire-Rescue. Evacuations are underway.

Some residents had minor injuries, according to Boulder Fire-Rescue.

A call reporting the fire came in around 3:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Pearl Street fire in Boulder Oct 19 2021

There are road closures in the area as authorities work to control the blaze.

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene.

Denver7 has a crew at the scene and they are working to learn more.

Boulder fire on Pearl Street Oct 19 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

