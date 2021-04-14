Film on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre, will use Drive-In program again for 2021 season

This year, the Film on the Rocks Summer Series at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre will present shows through its Drive-In program as well as a small handful of in-amphitheater shows.

On Wednesday morning, Denver Film and Denver Arts & Venues announced the lineup for the 22nd Film on the Rocks Summer Series.

After successfully introducing Film on the Rocks – Drive-In in 2020, the event will include this option for 21 shows once again in 2021. Three shows will stay in the amphitheatre.

Denver Film CEO James Mejia said the Drive-In program received an overwhelming positive response in 2020.

"After an incredibly successful Drive-In season at Red Rocks last year, which included sellout shows and rave reviews from our guests, we’re thrilled to be able to offer both the Drive-In and in amphitheatre Film on the Rocks experience for this summer tradition,” Mejia said. “From our partners at Arts & Venues, to our sponsors and dedicated film-loving fan base, we’re incredibly grateful for the support and excited to launch the Film on the Rocks season this summer.”

It all begins on Memorial Day weekend, with six days of films at the Drive-In, and then five nights per week over the following three weeks.

Tickets go on sale on April 16 at 10 a.m. To buy, click here to visit the Denver Film website or click here to visit the Red Rocks website. Drive-In tickets are $59.50 per car per evening. Each car will get two bottles of Coca-Cola products, City Pop popcorn and theater-sized M&Ms and Twizzlers.

The Drive-In films are presented on an LED screen in the Red Rocks Lower South Lot 2 parking area. Audio comes through a designated FM radio frequency.

Tickets for in-venue shows are $16 for general admission and $32 for VIP seating. Each film has a pre-show performance of local musicians and comedians.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. each evening and films start at 8:30 p.m.

The schedule currently is as follows:

Week 1 (5/26-5/31)



Wednesday, May 26 — "Dirty Dancing"

Thursday, May 27 — "Jaws"

Friday, May 28 — "Enter the Dragon"

Saturday, May 29 — "The Sandlot"

Sunday, May 30 — "Beetlejuice"

Monday, May 31 — "Aliens"

Week 2 (6/2-6/6)



Wednesday, June 2 — "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure"

Thursday, June 3 — "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead"

Friday, June 4 — "The Avengers"

Saturday, June 5 — "Coming to America"

Sunday, June 6 — "Fantastic Mr. Fox"

Week 3 (6/9-6/13)



Wednesday, June 9 — "La Bamba"

Thursday, June 10 — "Moulin Rouge"

Friday, June 11 — "Black Panther"

Saturday, June 12 — "The Lost Boys"

Sunday, June 13 — "Goldeneye"

Week 4 (6/16-6/20)



Wednesday, June 16 — "Do the Right Thing"

Thursday, June 17 — "Legally Blonde"

Friday, June 18 — "Raiders of the Lost Ark"

Saturday, June 19 — "Independence Day"

Sunday, June 20 — "The Shining"

Starting Monday, July 12, doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. and the movies starting at dusk. That schedule is below:

