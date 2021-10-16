Fight turns into deadly shooting in Denver, suspect arrested

DENVER — A fight escalated to a man pulling a gun and killing someone in Denver, according to police.

The Denver Police Department responded to a call for a shooting in the 700 block of N. Quince Street Thursday before 10 p.m.

Investigators believe the incident started as a verbal fight that escalated to a physical altercation. During the altercation a man, now identified as 29-year-old Charles Porter, allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other person.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives identified Porter as the suspected shooter and took him into custody Friday. He’s being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

The identity of the victim has not been released.