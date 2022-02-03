Fifty below?: These are the lowest temperatures in Colorado from Thursday morning

Some of the coldest temperatures of the year chilled Colorado Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, with one location dropping to almost 50 degrees below zero.

Temperatures fell below zero for much of the state overnight, with much of the state plunging well past that mark. The cold hung around well after a snowstorm rumbled into and out of the state, leaving several inches of snow, on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The bitter temperatures will stick around Thursday, with highs staying under and around 20 degrees in Denver. Highs will return to above freezing by Friday and then into the 40s by Saturday.

Using data from the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, these are the coldest temperatures recorded overnight in Colorado:

