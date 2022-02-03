Fifty below?: These are the lowest temperatures in Colorado from Thursday morning

Some of the coldest temperatures of the year chilled Colorado Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, with one location dropping to almost 50 degrees below zero.
Temperatures fell below zero for much of the state overnight, with much of the state plunging well past that mark. The cold hung around well after a snowstorm rumbled into and out of the state, leaving several inches of snow, on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
The bitter temperatures will stick around Thursday, with highs staying under and around 20 degrees in Denver. Highs will return to above freezing by Friday and then into the 40s by Saturday.
Using data from the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, these are the coldest temperatures recorded overnight in Colorado:
- Antero Reservoir: -48 (record here is -54, set in 1962)
- Hebron: -38 degrees
- US 40 at Fraser Flats: -36
- 5.8 SW Wilkerson Pass: -35
- Eleven Mile State Park: -35
- Westcliffe: -35
- Kremmling: -33
- Jefferson: -33
- Wolford Mountain Reservoir: -33
- Windy Gap: -33
- Shawnee: -32
- Lake George: -30
- 4.3 SW Grand Lake: -29
- Tarryall Reservoir: -29
- Granby: -29
- Dillon: -29
- Larand: 1.6 SE Tabernash: -29
- Williams Fork Reservoir: -28
- Walden: -27
- Fraser: -26
- 1.1 SE Gould: -26
- Walden-Jackson County Airport: -26
- Walden: -26
- US 40 at Grand Lake: -25
- US 40 at Red Dirt Hill: -25
- 3.8 W Granby: -25
- Kremmling Automated Weather Observing System: -24
- Cowdrey: -24
- Craig-Moffat Airport: -24
- La Salle: -23
- Never Summer Wilderness: -23
- 2.4 N Breckenridge -22
- Vail Pass: -22
- State Highway 9 along the Summit/Grand County line: -22
- Estes Park: -22
- I-70 Silverthorne West: -22
- 1.4 N Heeney: -22
- Leadville: -22
- 3 NW Franktown: -21
- I-70 Copper Mountain: -21
- Peckham: -21
- Briggsdale: -21
- Fort Morgan: -21
- Wiggins: -21
- Gill: -20
- Longmont: -20
- Saint Elmo: -19
- Steamboat Lake State Park: -19
- Fremont Pass: -18
- Berthoud Pass: -17
- Eagle: -17
- Eaton: -17
- Great Sand Dunes National Park: -16
- Erie Municipal Airport: -15
- Poncha Pass: -14
- Evergreen: -14
- Hartsel: -14
- Peyton: -13
- Lyons: -13
- Steamboat Springs: -13
- Northern Colorado Regional Airport: -13
- Arvada: -13
- Monument: -13
- Aspen: -12
- Denver International Airport: -11
- Chatfield State Park: -11
- Canon City: -10
- Woodland Park: -10
- Golden: -10
- Golden Gate Canyon State Park: -10
- Idaho Springs: -9
- Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge: -9
- Air Force Academy: -8
- Lookout Mountain (JeffCo): -7
- Broomfield: -6
- Boulder: -4
- Downtown Denver: 1