Few dozen people displaced after carbon monoxide leak at Aurora apartment

AURORA, Colo. — About 30 people were displaced late Thursday after firefighters detected high levels of carbon monoxide at an Aurora apartment complex.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a medical call at an apartment complex along the 1600 block of N. Hanover Street. While paramedics assessed people, the fire department checked for carbon monoxide levels and found that they were elevated. The people who appeared sickly had symptoms of breathing in carbon monoxide.

Three ambulances, a battalion and a hazmat vehicle were called to the scene after carbon monoxide was detected.

Fire crews evacuated the rest of the building. They then found readings over 1900 parts per million. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one-hour exposure to 1,000 to 1,200 ppm would "cause unpleasant but no dangerous symptoms, but that 1,500 to 2,000 ppm might be a dangerous concentration after 1 hour."

Once all residents were out of the building, it was secured and ventilated. Crews determined that the carbon monoxide was leaking from a malfunctioning boiler, the fire department said.

Two people were transported to local hospitals.

Xcel Energy is working at the scene. The Red Cross is helping the 30 displaced residents.

State law requires that all homeowners and owners of rental properties install carbon monoxide alarms near the bedrooms in every home that's heated by fossil fuel, has a fuel-fired appliance, a fireplace or an attached garage.

The apartment complex is owned by 8 Buildings, LLC.