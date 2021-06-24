Watch
Female inmate dies at Denver downtown jail

Police Lights
Posted at 2:56 PM, Jun 24, 2021
DENVER — A female inmate was found dead in the Denver downtown jail on Wednesday night, officials said.

Her name and cause of death have not been released by the coroner's office yet.

Deputies found the woman unresponsive in a housing unit about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, and a medical team tried life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, according to the Denver Sheriff Department.

The woman was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman was not being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms, and more information was not beinig released, according to the sheriff department. Authorities on Thursday were still investigating her death.

