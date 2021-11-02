FEMA has provided $8.3 million for Colorado COVID-19-related funeral expenses

DENVER — To date, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has provided more than $8.3 million in assistance to Coloradans who struggled to pay for funeral expenses after losing a loved one to COVID-19.

Through its COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program, FEMA provides financial help to those paying for funeral expenses for somebody who died with or of COVID-19 anytime after Jan. 19, 2020. These funds were established to help ease some of the financial stress and burdens the surviving person may have.

As of this week, almost 1,500 Coloradans have received help through the program.

The assistance can include a reimbursement for cremation, burial expenses, transfer of remains, markers or headstones, transportation for up to two individuals to identify the deceased individual, and other costs, according to FEMA.

Funds cover up to $9,000 per funeral, with a maximum of $35,500 per application if the person is responsible for funeral arrangements for multiple people.

A death certificate or a signed statement by the original certifier of the death certificate must attribute COVID-19 as the cause or contributing cause of death, FEMA said.

To apply, call FEMA toll-free at 844-684-6333, TTY: 800-462-7585. These numbers are specific to those applying for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance. The line is open during the week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT. Multilingual services are available. There are no online applications. It will take about 20 minutes to apply over the phone.

Pre-paid funerals are not eligible for this assistance.

FEMA said there is currently no end date for this program.

For more details, read the FAQs on the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance here.