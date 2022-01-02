FEMA assistance center opens in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — FEMA has opened an assistance center in Boulder County to help those impacted by the Marshall Fire.

The Disaster Assistance Center will operate out of a building in Lafayette, located at 1755 S. Public Road.

The center will open Sunday at noon and close at 5 p.m. It will reopen Monday at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Residents who have lost their homes or have severe fire damage will be able to talk with FEMA officials on ways to receive assistance. People from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and insurance agents will also be on hand.

This comes after FEMA made available Saturday disaster assistance for Marshall Fire victims. This disaster relief can be used for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621- 3362.

The wind-driven Marshall Fire tore through Superior, Louisville, and parts of unincorporated Boulder County Thursday, destroying an estimated 991 structures and damaging 106 homes. Three people are missing and are feared dead.

It started around S. Cherryvale Road and Marshall Drive at around 11 a.m. Thursday and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. It grew to become the most destructive fire in Colorado history. The cause is still under investigation.

Gov. Polis is meeting with FEMA officials Sunday and will tour the damage.

Other resources for emergency food and other assistance are available through the Community Foundation for Boulder County, the Jewish Community Center, Mental Health Partners, Sister Carmen, EFAA and the OUR Center.