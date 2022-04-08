Watch
Feds charge man with kidnapping of Vermonter found dead

Posted at 4:00 PM, Apr 08, 2022
A Colorado man has been charged with kidnapping a Vermont man whose body was found in a snowbank by the side of a road in the town of Barnet.

Federal court documents say Jerry Banks, of Fort Garland, Colorado, was arrested Wednesday in Yellowstone, Wyoming.

FBI investigators used cell phone and automobile records to link Banks to the Jan. 6, 2018, kidnapping of a man in Danville.

The Vermont State Police reported at the time that 49-year-old Gregory Davis, of Danville, was found shot to death Jan. 7. An attorney for Banks could not be reached.

Read the full story from The Associated Press.

