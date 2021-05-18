FBI investigating 2017 Maggie Long murder case out of Bailey as hate crime

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The 2017 death of 17-year-old Maggie Long in Bailey has been classified as a hate crime by the FBI, the Park County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday morning.

The teenager came home from Platte Canyon High School to change clothes on Dec. 1, 2017 and apparently walked in on a burglary as it was happening, the sheriff's office said. She was killed and the house was purposefully set on fire, according to an announcement in January 2019 by the Park County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, FBI, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. They confirmed a year prior that several guns, a gun safe and jade figurines were stolen from Long’s home that day before the house was set on fire.

Authorities said they believe three suspects are responsible for Long's murder. They have not been identified or located. Authorities said the suspects may have been injured in the fire, and could have changed their appearances, sold the vehicles involved, and moved away from the area.

Park County Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday morning, the FBI confirmed the case had been classified as a hate crime.

Authorities did not expand on what led them to this new classification.

Nearly two years after Long's murder, her family decided to sell the home in Park County.

In October 2019, Realtor Benjamin Cheang told Denver7 that what happened to the teen was so traumatic that her parents couldn't bring themselves to step foot in the house again.

"They worked hard. They worked in the restaurant all their lives and they built everything from scratch," Cheang said at the time. "They are a beautiful family. It is such a tragedy that happened."

Anyone with information about the case should call the tip line at 303-239-4243.