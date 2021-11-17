FBI Denver launches new ad campaign to combat federal hate crimes

DENVER, Colo. — The FBI Denver Division has launched a new campaign aimed at combating federal hate crimes.

The "Report Hate Crimes" advertisement campaign can be seen on buses, billboards and trains across Denver.

FBI Denver

The goal is to bring awareness to hate crimes and encourage the public to report such crimes, according to the bureau.

A federal hate crime is defined as "willfully causing bodily injury (or attempting to do so with fire, firearm, or other dangerous weapon) when (1) the crime was committed because of the actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin of any person, OR (2) the crime was committed because of the actual or perceived religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability of any person and the crime affected interstate or foreign commerce or occurred within federal special maritime and territorial jurisdiction.”

"The FBI will not tolerate attacks against members of our community because of their race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or disability,” said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “The Hate Crimes Prevention Act of 2009 is an invaluable tool for law enforcement to hold accountable those who commit such crimes.”

Last year for Colorado, the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program received reports of 229 hate crimes against persons, along with 114 hate crimes against property.

In June, a Colorado man pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime for stabbing a Black man twice in the neck while the victim was sitting in an Arby's restaurant.

Those who are the victim of a hate crime or who witness a hate crime are encouraged to report it to their local police department or the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also submit a tip online.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.