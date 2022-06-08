Father dies at Lake Pueblo after jumping off inflatable to check on daughter

A man died at Lake Pueblo Tuesday after he jumped off his inflatable to check on his daughter, who he believed was in distress, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Around 4:38 p.m., Lake Pueblo State Park rangers received a call for a missing swimmer and launched search and rescue efforts. A body was found in 25 feet of water around 6:01 p.m., according to CPW.

Witnesses told rangers that the man was in an inflatable roughly 300 feet offshore when he jumped off, fearing his daughter was in distress, CPW said in a tweet. He then disappeared in the water.

Is there will be no media availability for the latest incident at lake Pueblo. Witnesses tell CPW Rangers that a man in an inflatable, swimming about 300' offshore, jumped off fearing his daughter was in distress. He disappeared in the water. The incident is under investigation. — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 8, 2022

The daughter was not injured, according to CPW.

The man's remains were turned over to the Pueblo County Coroner.