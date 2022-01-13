Father and son rescued from icy water along Cherry Creek Trail

DENVER — A father and son were seriously hurt after falling in the icy water along the Cherry Creek Trail Wednesday.

The Denver Fire Department received a call around 4:30 p.m. that a 5-year-old boy had fallen into the water along the trail near the intersection of South Chester Court and East Cornell Avenue, and his father had jumped in and injured himself trying to save the boy.

Denver Fire Department Capt. Greg Pixley said the department responded and crews pulled the father and son out of the water.

The child had to be taken to Children’s Hospital, and the father was taken to Swedish Medical Center.

Further information on the circumstances surrounding the incident or the severity of their injuries were not immediately available.

Especially with fluctuating temperatures, Pixley said it’s best to assume ice in and around the metro area is not safe.

“Those icy situations are very dangerous,” Pixley said. “It's important for people to understand ice is never safe unless you're told it is.”

