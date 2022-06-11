Father accidentally injures boy, 8, in Windsor shooting, police say

DENVER – Police in Windsor are investigating an accidental shooting that injured an 8-year-old boy Friday.

The boy’s injuries were minor, and he was treated at an area hospital and released, police said in a news release.

The boy’s father, a 38-year-old man, unintentionally discharged a gun, injuring the boy who was in an adjacent room, according to the Windsor Police Department.

The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Indian Trail Drive in Windsor.

There was no report of an arrest at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Police anticipate releasing more information as early as Monday.