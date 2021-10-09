Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fate of the northwest Colorado wolf pack remains a mystery

items.[0].image.alt
Dawn Villella/AP
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Wildlife advocates are urging Colorado officials to streamline planning for reintroducing the gray wolf. They argue the launch of an overly bureaucratic process will frustrate the intent of voters who approved reintroduction by the end of 2023. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)
Gray Wolf Colorado
Posted at 11:05 AM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 13:10:13-04

DENVER (AP) — For nearly two years, wolf expert Karin Vardaman has tracked wolves in northwest Colorado's Moffat County for Working Circle, a nonprofit that helps ranchers live with predators.

The area near the Wyoming border appeared to be home to Colorado's first wolf pack in a century, according to state officials.

DNA testing of scat samples near an elk carcass in Moffat County from January of 2020 confirmed that the samples came from wolves, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The DNA results indicated three female wolves and one male wolf and showed that the wolves were related, likely as full siblings.

A pack of wolves was also reportedly sighted in the same area in October of last year.

But the pack's rapid disappearance poses a mystery as Colorado prepares to introduce wolves after voters approved the proposal last year.

While Vardaman wants wolves to return to Colorado, she’s concerned the animals won’t succeed without a greater acceptance of the predators in rural communities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather