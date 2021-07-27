Fatality reported at Cheyenne Frontier Days festival

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Police in Cheyenne, Wyoming are investigating a fatal vehicular incident during the Frontier Days festival on event grounds Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Frontier Park in the area of Gate V12.

Cheyenne police said a male passenger riding in the bed of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was attempting to exit the truck bed as the truck stopped for traffic entering the gate.

As the man was getting up to jump out of the bed, he lost his footing and fell to the ground. The driver of the truck proceeded forward with traffic resulting in the passenger being run over by the vehicle, police said in a news release.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

Police said the driver of the truck stayed on scene.

The popular Frontier Days festival runs through Sunday.

