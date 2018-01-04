Fatal I-25 crash and more: 5 Things to Know for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.

1. Fatal crash closes NB I-25 in Denver

The northbound lanes of I-25 are closed at Speer Boulevard due to a fatal crash involving three vehicles. Police say the closure is likely to last for a while.

2. Trump blasts Steve Bannon over book

The new book portrays the president as an undisciplined man-child who didn't actually want to win the White House and quotes Bannon as calling contact by Trump's son with a Russian lawyer "treasonous."

3. Paul Manafort sues special counsel

Trump's ex-campaign chair says that prosecutor Mueller and the Justice Department overstepped their bounds by charging him for conduct that he says is unrelated to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

4. Counter-demonstrators crowd streets

Tens of thousands of government supporters take to the streets across Iran after a week of nationwide protests sparked calls for the downfall of the Islamic Republic.

5. Lawmakers resume budget battle

After pushing thorny issues to 2018, White House officials and congressional leaders from both parties meet at the Capitol to try to avert a threatened government shutdown over spending.