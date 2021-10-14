Watch
Fatal crash closes eastbound lanes of I-70 between Silverthorne, Eisenhower Tunnel

Posted at 10:37 AM, Oct 14, 2021
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed between Silverthorne and Eisenhower Memorial Tunnel for a fatal crash.

The highway closed around 10:20 a.m. Thursday for the crash, which occurred around milemarker 213, according to Trooper Gary Cutler with Colorado State Patrol. The closure runs from exit 203 to exit 216.

The driver of a Subaru crashed into the back of a semi truck, Cutler said. The Subaru driver died at the scene.

I-70 may stay closed for several hours as officials investigate the crash, he said.

Drivers should take U.S. 6 up and over Loveland Pass to get around the closure.

