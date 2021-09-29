Family wants answers after woman killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — About a dozen bullet holes could be spotted at the scene of a deadly shooting on Worchester Street in Aurora.

At least one of those bullets hit Scott Pearce’s mom, Candice Beavers. She died at the hospital.

"I want to know why this is happened. I want people to know this was someone’s mom, this was somebody’s sister, this was somebody’s daughter. This was a loved woman," Pearce said.

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday. The 47-year-old mother of four was lying in bed with her youngest child at the time. The bullet hit Beavers, but missed the 11-year old.

"She loved her kids, all of us. Especially my little brother Manny. Her and him were best friends," Pearce said.

The home that was shot up belonged to Pearce aunt. Beavers was staying there. The Aurora Police Department does not think Beavers or anyone else inside the home was targeted.

Pearce doesn’t believe that.

"This was definitely not random. All of those shots hit one house," Pearce said.

Neighbors describe the family living in the home as friendly and quiet.

"My kids play with her kids. My oldest was very close with her daughter, who is also 14 — around the same age as my oldest. We’re very close, we have a connection," said Erica Cruz, a neighbor.

Like Pearce, Cruz also wants answers.

"We just don’t know what took place or who it was or if they could come back," Cruz said.

The Aurora Police Department said the suspects got away but do not have a description of them or the car they got away in. APD is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information.

