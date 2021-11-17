Family support in workplace named as top priority for workers looking for jobs

DENVER — A recent Care.com survey found that since the start of the pandemic, a family-friendly environment is a top desire for workers looking for a new job.

The survey found 45% of employees surveyed wanted "family support" and are actively looking for workplaces that provide it.

“Employees are looking for flexibility and so a lot of companies that describe themselves as flexible workplaces are winning in the employer benefits area,” said Natalie Mayslich, Care.com general manager of consumer and enterprise.

Care.com reports 42% of women are still disproportionately impacted by family care issues.

“Women during the pandemic have left the workforce in droves and it’s primarily because of caregiving responsibilities. Only 14% of women are reporting that their employers offer any kind of childcare support,” Mayslich said.

But Mayslich said employers are taking notice and making changes.

“The good news is that employers are becoming more aware of the issue and they’re recognizing that they need to support their work force and the workforce’s care responsibilities,” Mayslich said.

Mayslich said to be competitive during a time when companies are struggling to find employees, they should consider offering flexible schedules, work-from-home opportunities, childcare help or childcare subsidies.