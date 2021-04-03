Family of woman killed with AR-15 protests for justice, wants juvenile charged as adult

DENVER -- Family members of a woman brutally killed while driving home from dinner on February 20 took to the streets in protest Friday night.

They said they're seeking justice for 32-year old Pam Cabriales.

For them, justice includes trying one of the suspects, aged 14, as an adult.

"It just break my heart to know that she was the victim of such a horrific crime," said the victim's cousin, Christal Sanchez.

Cabriales, the mother of a six year old boy, was driving west on the Colfax viaduct near I-25 when she was confronted by three teenagers in another car.

Police said one of the teens apparently shot Cabriales multiple times with an AR-15.

"It was an act of just straight evil," said the victim's brother, Alex Cabriales. "I know I keep saying it, but I just cannot get it past me that he blew the whole top of her head off."

"It's disgusting what this individual did," he added. "He had no regard for human life. He fired 15 to 20 shots with an AR-15, just shooting around like it's a freaking video game."

Alex said he and his mom were in the hospital room when staff removed Pam from life support.

"My mom had her hand on Pam's chest until her heart stopped beating," he said. "I'll never get that out of my head, no matter how much therapy I go through, no matter what I do, that will always be the last memory of my sister."

Police arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting.

Neshan Johnson, 18, the suspected driver, has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Murder, one count of Attempted Assault and Vehicular Eluding.

The juvenile, aged 14, has been charged in Juvenile Court with two counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Murder, one count of Attempted Assault and two counts of being an Aggravated Juvenile.

Denver7 has learned that the juvenile is the subject of at least six criminal cases across three counties.

"The district attorney stated to me that the juvenile's mother was talking to police a couple of months ago, begging them to lock her son up because he was going to kill someone," Alex said. "

The Denver DA's Office said they are trying to charge the juvenile as an adult and that a Transfer Hearing on the issue has been scheduled for August 23.

A spokeswoman said they "have consistently argued for a no-bond hold."

But family members are still concerned.

"My fear is the back door deals that happen between the DA and the judges," Alex Cabriales said.

"If he was old enough to pull the trigger, he should be old enough to do the time," said the victim's sister, Maria Gubser.

Alex told Denver7 that his entire family is still dealing with immense pain.

"It's hard to describe," he said. "My mom had to leave work early (Thursday) because she had chest pain. The doctor said it's because she hasn't slept for a month since the shooting happened."

Alex added that his nephew had a birthday party two weeks ago.

"I couldn't get it out of my head that my sister wasn't there for the celebration," he said.

He said one of his big concerns is that lawmakers have worked to lessen the penalties for juveniles.

"It's my belief that until it happens to a politician's son or daughter, what happened to my sister, then we'll see some change.