Family of Jody Waters launches foundation to help dogs after her death in Boulder King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — The family of Jody Waters, who was killed in the Boulder King Soopers shooting, has created a foundation to give dogs a second chance — a cause Waters was passionate about.

Waters was 65 years old when she was killed on March 22, along with nine other people. She leaves behind a tight family of two daughters, a son-in-law, a grandchild, and her ex-husband.

On Thursday, the City of Boulder shared statements from the family and their introduction of the foundation.

Family of Jody Waters Jody Waters and daughter Channing

Chuck Hunker, her former husband and lifelong friend, said Waters overcame many challenges in life and found that caring for animals was the best way she could give back.

“She saw so much cruelty in the world and the terrible things people do to other people,” Hunker said. “Saving dogs gave her an opportunity to have a positive impact every day. It was her way of combating all of the evil and cruelty in the world.”

She was never without a dog and over the years, was a loving owner of a blind pug, two dogs that had only three legs, elderly dogs and mutts, the family said. That compassion came from her mother, and Waters passed it along to her daughters, who foster dogs.

The family created The Waters Foundation for Dogs, hosted through the Community Foundation Boulder County, with the hope of raising enough money to establish a yearly contribution to an animal group. Waters's two daughters will choose where the money goes each year.

“I like the idea of bringing the girls together in such a positive way to honor their mother,” Hunker said. “Focusing on the foundation is helping us all through the grieving process.”

He said the foundation has become a family mission stemmed directly from Waters's passion for making a difference where she could.

"We hope others will help us honor her by making a difference in the lives of rescue dogs," he said.

To donate to the The Waters Foundation for Dogs, visit its website here.