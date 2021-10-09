Family of cyclist killed in Fort Collins pleads for answers

FORT COLLINS, Colo — A Colorado father would've turned 30 years old in less than two weeks. Instead, his family is now planning his funeral.

"It's unimaginable the pain that everyone is going through but especially her [his mom]. That's her eldest child," said Lucy Loma, the aunt of Darnell "Louie" Loma.

Courtesy: Loma Family Darnell Loma would have turned 30 years old later this month.

The Colorado State Patrol said Darnell Loma was cycling near 2224 N. Shields St. in Fort Collins when he was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

"He was just cycling there. It was a new hobby for him," Lucy Loma said.

Investigators said Darnell Loma's body was discovered Thursday morning. CSP said the crash happened sometime between 8 p.m. Wednesday night and 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Darnell Loma, a graduate of Northridge High School in Greeley, leaves behind two children.

"He lived for his kids. Everything that he did it was for his children," Lucy Loma said.

Courtesy: Loma Family Darnell Loma, killed in a hit-and-run crash while cycling, leaves behind two children.

Car parts were left at the scene of the crash and investigators said they believe a 2009 or 2010 gray Toyota RAV4 is responsible.

"It is believed the vehicle will have heavy damage to the front right bumper and windshield." CSP said in a press release.

On Friday evening, Darnell Loma's family combed over the crash site.

"If anybody in that vicinity has any cameras, please take a look at them, and maybe they have some type of clue," Lucy Loma said through tears. "He was a father, he was a son, he was a cousin, a nephew, a best friend. He was important to us."

Darnell Loma had worked for an excavating company for the past five years. His employer is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that may lead to an arrest.

Anyone with any information related to the crash, vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol Dispatch Center at (303) 239-4501, reference case #3C211735.

According to data provided by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Colorado is on pace to have one of the deadliest years ever for cyclists. Data from CDPHE shows 26 cyclists have been killed in 2021. In 2020, 29 cyclists were killed. The highest number of deaths was 30 in 2016.

