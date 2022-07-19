DENVER – The family of a 4-year-old boy who died after he was struck by a falling tree last week in Larimer County is sharing a heartfelt letter encouraging people to honor his life by spreading love and friendship.

Maximillion Wood, 4, was slacklining with other kids in the back yard of a neighbor's home early Friday morning when one of the trees fell on him. The boy, who was visiting Colorado from Iowa, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died hours later. The boy’s 14-year-old sister also sustained a leg injury in the accident, deputies said.

In an update Tuesday, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the family was thankful to the Colorado community for their support following the accident, and shared the following letter asking people to honor Maximillion’s life by spreading love and friendship: