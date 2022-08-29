DENVER — The family of a 41-year-old man is mourning his death and demanding justice after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Tomas Jimenez was one of four people shot near West 42nd Avenue and North Clay Street in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Tomas' sister, Shalimar Jimenez, and neighbors said there was a house party at a neighbor's home that may have gotten out of control. By the time neighbors were about to call 911, people nearby heard gunshots.

Tomas and three others, including a woman and two children, were shot. While the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation, Shalimar and her family are demanding justice.

"Something needs to happen with the gun laws. Too many men and young kids are dying, and it's the young kids that are having access to these guns," she said. "He wasn't a boy. He wasn't 20 years old. He was a 41-year-old man who was living his life and in his home, you know, doing what he thought was right to come out here."

Family mourns man killed in shooting in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood

On Sunday night, Tomas' family prayed near his memorial, which included candles, photos and flowers.

Shalimar considered Tomas to be her best friend. While he didn't have children, she said he was a great uncle.

"He was an amazing, amazing human being. There was nothing that he wouldn't give anybody the shirt off his back," she said.

The Denver Police Department have not made any arrests. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.