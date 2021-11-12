Family mourns loss of US Army veteran killed in Aurora last month

AURORA, Colo. — As thousands of families across Colorado celebrate their service members on Veterans Day, one Aurora family mourns the loss of theirs.

Alex Ramos, 22, served as a wheeled vehicle mechanic in the U.S. Army for nearly four years, according to his family. He was stationed in Korea before transitioning out of active duty service.

"I think it's about to be a year since he got back from his deployment," said Daniel Ramos, Alex Ramos' older brother.

Ramos joined the National Guard so he could return to his hometown of Aurora to be with family and get a college degree. He was attending Metropolitan State University of Denver with a goal of getting a degree in psychology.

But for the Ramos family, their world was turned upside down on the evening of Oct. 5. According to the Aurora Police Department, Ramos was with a friend off of 22nd Avenue and Galena Street when two men attempted to rob them.

"They were actually sitting inside the car hanging out just enjoying an evening after they just got done at school. So, not doing anything wrong," said Agent Matt Wells-Longshore with the Aurora Police Department. "We believe there was some sort of struggle and that's when the shots were fired."

Ramos died at the hospital. His friend survived and sustained minor injuries.

"We got the news that he didn't make it that day. So, it was very, very hard for our family, and it's still hard," said Alondra Murrilo, Alex Ramos' sister. "It's still hard to just let go of memories."

According to the APD, the suspects are still outstanding. Investigators believes the two suspects are the same ones involved in a homicide on Oct. 2, just a few away near 19th Street and Del Mar Parkway. The shell casings matched and the motives were the same for both crimes, according to Aurora police.

"It was some sort of robbery," Longshore said. "They were after wallets and cell phones."

Police released a surveillance photo of the men believed to be involved, but it's difficult to make out any clear description. They're described as two Black men in their late teens or early 20s. Witnesses told police they were wearing black clothing and ski masks.

A reward for information leading to an arrest has increased to $5,000.

"To be honest, I just want really justice for him," Daniel Ramos said.

