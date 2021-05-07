Family grieves the loss of husband and son that died while kayaking at Cherry Creek Reservoir

AURORA, Colo. — Christopher Carmon loved the great outdoors and getting out to fish and kayak, but his adventure on Sunday cost him his life when his kayak capsized in Cherry Creek Reservoir.

Brizghane (Bri) Jarmon met her husband Christopher Carmon, 26, in 2016. They were both on the hunt for Pokemon on the Pokemon GO app when she bumped into him. The two hit it off, and she says the rest was history.

Shannon Carmon

“A soulmate kind of moment,” Jarmon said. “He was a very genuine spirit. He was a good person, a good heart.”

Christopher Carmon served four years in the Army. His family described him as quiet and smart. They say he loved to be outside.

Shannon Carmon

Modestine Robbins Yarbough, Jarmon's grandmother, remembers her granddaughter calling her frantically.

"She said, 'Nan, Chris died. Nan, Chris died,'" Robbins Yarbough said. "It was the most horrible, horrible thing to hear your granddaughter hurting so bad."

It’s been four days since Jarmon got the news her husband's body was recovered from Cherry Creek Reservoir.

“It was hard. Nobody wants to ever get that call,” Jarmon said.

She said the hardest part is not being able to call him.

“I don’t have anybody to talk to now,” Jarmon said.

Christopher Carmon’s mother, Shannon Carmon, and grandmother flew into Denver from North Carolina. Shannon Carmon said a deputy came to their home on Sunday and broke the tragic news.

“I didn’t want to believe it because he is my baby boy,” Shannon Carmon said. “I don’t wish this on anybody. It’s just hurtful.”

Shannon Carmon

This is the second son Shannon Carmon has lost. Her oldest son died almost three years ago.

“People say with time it heals; it doesn’t. You learn to cope,” Shannon Carmon said.

She said he planned to visit his family at the end of the month for his little sister’s graduation.

“Every time he came home, he was embraced, he was loved. So many people right now are heartbroken,” Shannon Carmon said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife believes a storm created gusty winds and choppy water that may have capsized the kayak. Christopher Carmon wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

“If you decide you want to go kayaking — it’s beautiful weather in Colorado — please, please check the weather before you go,” Jarmon said.

The family says while it's been hard to process their loss, they are grateful for bystanders that called 911 and attempted to help.

Shannon Carmon launched a scholarship program when she lost her first son and plans to do the same for Christopher Carmon.

