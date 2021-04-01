Family announces remembrance services for Rikki Olds

BOULDER, Colo. — Family has invited friends and members of the community to remembrance services for Rikki Olds, one of the victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting.

A viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 1 from 6-9 p.m. at the Crist Mortuary, located at 3395 Penrose Pl in Boulder to allow an opportunity for anyone to see Olds and share memories and condolences with the family.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for April 7 at 11 a.m. at Boulder Valley Christian Church, located at 7100 S. Boulder Rd. in Boulder to honor Olds and share her life. The Celebration of Life service will also be live streamed.

Family says the 25-year-old Colorado native was a vibrant, bubbly, kind-hearted young woman who lived life on her own terms.

She was hired at King Soopers in 2016, where she moved up the ranks to become a service manager. She loved customer service and helping people.

