Families lament loss of keepsakes after cemetery cleanup

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — The fall cleanup of cemetery in Loveland has upset several people who say workers went beyond the scope of past cleanups and discarded without notice keepsakes and tributes that had long decorated gravesites.

The Reporter-Herald reports the Loveland Burial Park typically conducts its seasonal cleanup in April and October after notifying families a month ahead of time to remove items like artificial flowers and decorations.

But several families said they weren’t aware of the cleanup or of the scope this time around.

City parks manager Dan Willadsen says the most recent cleanup was handled by workers new to the job who had in some cases gone too far.