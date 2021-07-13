Families creating new memories during MLB All-Star weekend

DENVER — Bad weather shortly before the All-Star Game didn't stop fans from making their way to Coors Field Tuesday evening. In fact, hours before first pitch, fans lined up outside Coors Field waiting for the gates to open.

"We’re a real big baseball family," Rockies' fan Christopher Gomez said.

Christopher Gomez and his two younger siblings were at the front of that line.

"This is our hometown, and it’s kind of easy to come here. If we didn’t come here today, then we are never going to go to an All-Star Game," Deborah Gomez said.

The siblings sat for nearly two hours in hopes of seeing their favorite players.

"We’ve been through a lot of baseball games as a family. It kind of brings us closer together," Johnathon Gomez said.

Brandon Tatum and his 10-year-old son, Kaydon, stopped by Play Ball Park before attending Tuesday's game.

"It’s a first. It’s very exciting, and I can’t wait," Kaydon Tatum said.

For the father and son, this game is a special weekend for the two to bond.

"It’s about your son. I just want to see him happy. I want to see him have a good time. I want to give him something I never had," Brandon Tatum said. "When I was growing up, we didn’t have no money to come to a game. God has blessed me, so I want to give my son this opportunity to have some great experiences, and that’s what it’s about — making experiences."

