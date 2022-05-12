FAA: Plane crashed under 'unknown circumstances' near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A small single-engine plane crashed under "unknown circumstances" near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced.

North Metro Fire said the plane crashed in the area of Eldorado Boulevard and Interlocken Loop around 12:30 p.m. The intersection is about half a mile from the end of one of the runways at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.

Peter Knudson, with the NTSB, said the flight departed Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport and was planning to return there. During approach, the plane crashed in the intersection.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant, according to the FAA, died in the crash.

In an update published Thursday, the FAA said the Cessna 172 crashed under unknown circumstances on its short final approach and caught fire.

The FAA called the crash an accident in its update.

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating the crash.