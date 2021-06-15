FAA lifts temporary ground stop for Southwest Airlines after technology problem

DENVER — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop Tuesday at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue.

The FAA lifted the ground stop just moments after it was issued but not before the airline canceled about 500 flights and delayed nearly 1,300 others.

The airline began experiencing system issues Monday, stating that it was "working quickly to resolve" them.

The airline said its third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues Monday evening, which prevented the transmission of weather information. That information is required to safely operate its aircraft, Southwest said.

On Tuesday, Denver International Airport confirmed the airline was still experiencing network connectivity issues and flight delays are likely.

Tuesday’s ground stop meant all Southwest flights in the U.S. were temporally grounded. The order was lifted around 1:49 p.m.

It's not known if the airline's system is back online.

