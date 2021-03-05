Explosion, fire at Greeley apartment building injures 3 Friday morning

GREELEY, Colo. — Three people were injured after an explosion and fire at a Greeley apartment building.

At 2:15 a.m. Friday, Greeley firefighters were called to the 1300 block of 9th Street after receiving a report of an explosion and fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they saw fire on an upper floor of an apartment building, according to the Greeley Fire Department (GFD).

The apartment was evacuated while firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Three people were transported to a hospital with burn injuries.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, GFD said three families consisting of four people and one dog were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire and extent of its damage is under investigation.