Explosion destroys home in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A home has exploded in Westminster, and investigators are working to determine if everyone is safe.

Lt. Brian Clark with the Westminster Fire Department confirmed a home in the 7700 block of Knox Court exploded around 2:38 a.m. Tuesday.

The home is destroyed. It’s not clear if anyone was inside at the time of the explosion.

Two nearby homes and several cars in the area were damaged.

Xcel Energy responded to the scene after there were multiple gas leaks as a result of the explosion. Crews stopped all leaks and secured the scene at 5:20 a.m.

The department is investigating what caused the home to explode.

Police helped to evacuate neighboring homes to make sure everyone got out safely. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

