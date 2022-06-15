Experienced rafter dies in Poudre River

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — An experienced rafter died Tuesday after his raft flipped while on the Poudre River.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office received a report about a raft that had overturned in the Poudre River east of the Mishawaka amphitheater, and one rafter was missing.

The sheriff's office also learned about a SOS activation from a device in the area.

After authorities arrived to the area, they helped pull a man from the water. A citizen witness, officer with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and three deputies with the sheriff's office performed CPR. The man was transported in a CPW vehicle to Hewlett Gulch as CPR efforts continued, and a medical helicopter then transferred him to a local hospital, the sheriff's office said.

He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The sheriff's office said the rafters were experienced and had the proper equipment.

The Poudre River, as well as other waterways around the state, are currently running high and cold. Proper equipment is essential and the sheriff's office said it recommends writing your name and contact information on all your gear in case you lose it. This not only can help expedite its return once it's found, but can help the sheriff's office when it receives calls from concerned citizens who found the items. This helps them determine nobody is missing or injured, and prevents a large emergency response.