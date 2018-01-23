Ex-Kellogg workers win appeal in Denver on alleged religious firing

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of two northern Utah residents who claim they were fired from their jobs at the Kellogg Co. in 2012 because their religious beliefs prevented them from working on Saturdays.

Richard Tabura and Guadalupe Diaz argued in their appeal to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal in Denver that they were honoring their beliefs as Seventh-day Adventists when they refused to work on the Sabbath at Kellogg's former frozen foods plant in Clearfield south of Ogden.

The Standard-Examiner reports the appellate court ruled last week that a lower court judge in Utah erred when she dismissed the case without a trial on claims their civil rights had been violated.

The ruling means Tabura and Diaz will get another hearing in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City.