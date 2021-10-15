Watch
Ex-Dominion worker's attorneys fight for defamation suit

Ben Gray/AP
A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at an elementary school in Gwinnett County, Ga., outside of Atlanta on Jan. 4, 2021. Newsmax has apologized to an employee of Dominion Voting Systems for airing false allegations that he manipulating voting machines or tallies on Election Day to the detriment of former President Donald Trump. Eric Coomer, security director for Dominion, subsequently dropped the conservative news network from a defamation lawsuit. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Posted at 10:07 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 12:07:08-04

DENVER (AP) — Attorneys for a former security director of Dominion Voting Systems say President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, campaign attorneys and conservative media outlets recklessly spread an uncorroborated report that the director tried to fix the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

They made that argument Thursday in asking a Denver judge to toss a motion to dismiss Eric Coomer's defamation lawsuit against the campaign and others.

Coomer says in the lawsuit he was driven into hiding by death threats after the Trump campaign and others publicized a false report that Coomer told activists of the Antifa movement that the vote could be fixed for Biden.

Despite repeated claims and lawsuits, there has been no evidence that the election was rigged or of widespread fraud.

