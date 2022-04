EVERGREEN, Colo. — Like so many of us, 7-year-old Declan and 6-year-old Finnegan heard about the war in Ukraine and wanted to do something to help.

These Evergreen brothers decided to make blue and yellow Easter eggs, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, fill them with a chocolate and an encouraging message and sell them for two dollars apiece.

They raised $1,500.

The money they made will go to UNICEF to help Ukrainian children displaced because of the war.