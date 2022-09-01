Watch Now
Evacuations underway at Boulder's New Vista High School as police execute warrant nearby

Police say the "parties" are now in custody
New Vista High School
Posted at 2:58 PM, Sep 01, 2022
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — New Vista High School in Boulder was under evacuation notice Thursday after Boulder police worked to execute a warrant near the school.

The Boulder Valley School District said it was evacuating the students as a precautionary measure.

Parents were asked to not come to the school, but instead meet up with their students at the BVSD Education Center at 6500 E. Arapahoe Road in Boulder starting at 3:30 p.m. Parents who cannot come to pick up their students can come at a later time — staff will stay with the students. Call 720-561-8700 if you need to make special arrangements to pick up a student.

Around 1:40 p.m., the Boulder Police Department said officers were executing a warrant in the area of 20th Street and Baseline Road, which is the southwest corner of the school property.

The 700 block of 20th Street was closed in the area. It reopened around 3:15 p.m., when police said "the parties are in custody."

This is a developing story. Denver7 is working to learn more.

