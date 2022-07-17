BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation warnings were issued Sunday morning but have since been canceled after a small plane crash sparked a wildfire in Boulder County, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane went down near the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. Details surrounding the crash are not known.

The surrounding area had been asked to prepare for possible evacuations including the towns of Gold Hill and Ward, the sheriff’s office said.

However, about an hour later, the "all clear" was given and those living in the area, including the two towns, can stand down from evacuation preparations.

The fire is currently around one-acre in size, according to the National Forest Service. The sheriff's office said crews are still working hotspots, but the threat has been mitigated.

Lefthand Canyon Drive is closed at Lickskillet Drive to Peak to Peak Highway. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area to give first responders room to work.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available