Estes Park superintendent out of a job after board approves mutual separation agreement

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The superintendent of the Estes Park School District, Shelton Rosenkrance, parted ways with the district after the board approved a mutual separation agreement.

The agreement was reached in a unanimous vote during an Estes Park School District Board of Education special board meeting Tuesday night and was effective immediately.

Rosenkrance was replaced by Assistant Superintendent Ruby Bode, who was appointed acting superintendent until a permanent replacement can be found.

The terms and circumstances of the separation are not known.

Rosenkrance has been with the district since 2014 and applied earlier this year to lead the Summit County School District but was not selected.

After failing to secure the Summit County job, Rosenkrance said on March 16 that he was staying in his position with Estes Park. About a month later, he separated from the Estes Park School District.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, board members praised Rosenkrance for his leadership and dedication to students and teachers.

“You worked to serve all our students and really what gap groups we have--how can we serve them? And you navigated through a pandemic and multiple wildfires,” Director Jason Cushner said to Rosenkrance during the meeting. “So I can't thank you enough for all you've given the district from your heart.”

Rosenkrance’s departure from the Estes Park district comes more than a month after the high-profile firing of former Douglas County Superintendent Corey Wise, who filed a civil rights complaint against the district.