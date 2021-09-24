Estes Park police officer found deceased in home after investigation begins into allegations

ESTES PARK, Colo. — An Estes Park police officer was found deceased in his home on Thursday evening as a critical incident response team began to investigate a domestic violence accusation against him.

On Thursday around 2:30 p.m., the chief of the Estes Park Police Department contacted the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with a request for the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to help his agency with an incident. The chief said a report had alleged that a current Estes Park police officer had committed domestic violence on Sept. 17 in town limits.

CIRT was initiated, with the sheriff’s office as the lead investigative agency.

Authorities interviewed the officer's family members about the allegations and learned the man was at his residence with two other family members. It's not clear where the residence was in the town.

Authorities tried to contact the officer, but were not successful so they drafted search warrants. The two family members were safely removed from the residence.

At 9:15 p.m., the authorities were able to enter the home, where they found the officer deceased, according to the sheriff's office.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will identify the man, and his cause and manner of death.

CIRT is continuing the investigation.

No other details were available Friday morning.

It's not clear if this is connected with a shelter-in-place order Thursday night in the area of Cherokee Drive south of Prospect Estates Drive to Bristlecone Court, with Pawnee Lane on the east to Indian Trail on the west. The sheriff's office did not provide a location in Estes Park for the incident involving the deceased officer.

Denver7 is working to learn more. Stay with us for updates.