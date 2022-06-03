Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Error forces Pueblo County ballots to be reprinted

District 3 County Commissioner race left off some ballots by mistake
ballots in box.jpg
Denver7
ballots in box.jpg
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 15:16:59-04

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County ballots for the upcoming primary election had to be reprinted after a commissioners race didn’t appear on certain ballots.

Gilbert Ortiz, the Pueblo County Clerk, confirmed there was a human-caused error that led to the District 3 County Commissioners race only appearing on ballots for voters in Commissioner District 3, even though every voter in Pueblo County is eligible to vote in the race.

The error was discovered while the ballots were being printed, and the printing presses were stopped on Tuesday. Ortiz said Pueblo County Elections staff immediately began working with its print vendor and the Secretary of State’s Office to fix the issue.

The correct ballots have already been printed. It costs 19 cents to print a ballot, and it’s estimated the mistake will cost between $12,000-$13,000, though an exact cost is not yet known, Ortiz said.

Around 250 voters were sent the incorrect ballot because uniformed military and overseas voters’ ballots were already mailed. Those voters are being issued replacement ballots, and the original ballots have been voided in the Pueblo County Elections system, Ortiz said. Information about the issue and instructions about voting the replacement ballot have been sent to those voters.

Ortiz said no one was individually responsible for the mistake as everyone in the office is responsible for noticing these types of errors.

Election Day for the Colorado primaries is June 28, and the deadline for ballots to be mailed to voters is June 10. Ortiz said the correct ballots will make it to Pueblo County voters by this deadline.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL2.png

Read Colorado news on your time, delivered to your inbox each morning | Sign up for In-Depth, breaking and good news