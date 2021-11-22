Erie authorities need help identifying three arson suspects

ERIE, Colo. — The Erie Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three arson suspects.

The department received two reports of attempts to knowingly or recklessly start a fire on Sunday, Nov. 21. A third report was given on Nov. 11 around 2 a.m.

The three arsons occurred near the 1700 block of Bain, 1700 block of Daily and 1600 block of Harris.

Authorities would like to speak to three people who were caught on camera regarding their involvement with an arson on a front porch Sunday just after 6 p.m.

Erie Police Department

Erie PD says all three were wearing black hooded sweatshirt, but the imaging displays the clothing as white.

Erie Police Department

Erie Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the department via Boulder County Dispatch at (303) 441-4444 and reference case number 21-2673.