EPA identifies elevated cancer risk due to facility's chemical in Lakewood neighborhood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Scientists with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identified an elevated cancer risk in an area of Lakewood due to a nearby company that emits ethylene oxide into the air.

Terumo BCT Sterilization Service, Inc., located at W. Collins Avenue and Simms Street in Lakewood, is a medical device manufacturing company that uses ethylene oxide to sterilize its equipment and materials, according to the EPA. It began operations in 2000.

Ethylene oxide is a flammable, colorless gas that is used to make antifreeze, plastics, detergents, and adhesives, and to sterilize devices, according to the EPA. The Food and Drug Administration reports that about 50% of sterile medical devices are treated with ethylene oxide. It is a human carcinogen and constant exposure over many years increases the risk of cancers of the white blood cells, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma, myeloma, and lymphocytic leukemia, plus breast cancer in women, according to the EPA. Ethylene oxide is also produced naturally in the body when metabolizing ethylene, which is easily lost through exhalation, the EPA said.

The scientists and analysts with the EPA, in an effort to understand the impacts of ethylene oxide emissions from Terumo BCT Sterilization Service, Inc. and the cancer risks to its neighbors, completed a risk assessment on the singular chemical.

Based on the data collected and results, the EPA determined that there is an elevated cancer risk in that area of the Lakewood community. This risk information is current as of July 27, 2022 and may be updated.

The map below shows the EPA's estimates of lifetime cancer risks. The facility is labeled by the orange square.

EPA

The light blue area shows an estimated lifetime cancer risk of 100 in a million or greater if a person breathes the air containing ethylene oxide, according to the EPA. In other words, it means that if one million people were exposed to that level of ethylene oxide 24/7 for 70 years, 100 people would develop cancer due to that exposure. The dark blue area increases the risk level to 600 in a million, or six in 10,000.

The EPA said this is a "worst-case scenario that assumes a person stays in the highest risk area 24 hours a day continuously for 70 years," according to the agency. It added that Terumo BCT Sterilization Service, Inc. is not violating air pollution control regulatory requirements.

There isn't a simple answer to how far away is far enough to avoid these risks, the EPA said. This depends on various factors, including how far the chemical can travel and how long it stays concentrated in the air.

The EPA is now working with state and local agencies, facilities and the community to reduce the risk. It will determine if additional air pollution controls are needed.

In the mean time, the EPA has offered ways adults and children can take care of their health, plus a community meeting in the fall to learn more about this specific case.

Adults should keep up with routine doctor visits and should contact their healthcare provider if they have concerns related to ethylene oxide exposure. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, at 888-232-6348, can provide the location of occupational and environmental health clinics. The parents of children who may be affected by this can contact the Pediatric Environmental Health Specialty Unit in their area. Children are more sensitive to the chemical than adults, according to the EPA.

A community meeting, hosted by the EPA, is scheduled for Oct. 25. Agency personnel will present the results of their 2022 ethylene oxide risk modeling analysis for the facility. Previously, the company and state officials evaluated and reduced the ethylene oxide risk in 2018, and this meeting will include new information and resolutions to those actions. The 2018 control measures reduced community risk by 50 to 75%, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

To sign up to attend the October meeting, click here and scroll down to the "Register to Attend the Community Meeting" banner.

Later this year, the EPA plans to propose strengthening the current regulations for ethylene oxide commercial sterilizers.