Environmental review of Hanging Lake area plan released

Associated Press
10:31 PM, Dec 21, 2017
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has released its environmental assessment of the Hanging Lake area management plan that calls for limiting daily visitors due to increasing crowds at the popular spot.

The Post Independent reported Thursday that the assessment found the plan would benefit the fragile ecology of the area by limiting soil compaction, improving soil health, plant viability, stream health and wildlife habit.

Initial public feedback gathered in August and September found that the majority of people are supportive of the proposed management plan, which proposes a permit-only, 615-visitor-per-day cap year round. It also establishes a fee-based, reservation shuttle service to be implemented during the peak time of year from May through October.

The environmental assessment kicks off a 30-day public comment period before the plan is implemented in May.

