Entrance ramps from US 6 E to I-25 closed for deadly crash

DENVER — The entrance ramps from eastbound U.S. 6 to Interstate 25 are closed as the Denver Police Department investigates a deadly crash overnight.

The Colorado Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday.

Denver police said a driver lost control of his vehicle while driving on 6th Avenue at the ramp to I-25 and crashed. Initially, police reported there were serious injuries but later confirmed one of the occupants of the vehicle had died at the scene.

It’s not clear how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and if anyone else was injured.

CDOT recommends drivers use Alameda and Colfax avenues to get around the closure. A tow truck is on scene to help clear the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.