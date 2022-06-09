Entire Town of Eaton left without natural gas service

EATON, Colo. — An hour north of Denver in the small farming community of Eaton, thousands of residents and smalls businesses have been without natural gas service.

Atmos Energy released a statement Tuesday saying their crews were working to restore natural gas service to 2,500 homes and businesses in Eaton and along Highway 85 in northeast Greeley.

"The only problem I had was I had to boil water to wash dishes," said resident Sharon Rhoades. "And I was going to order a cake. I went to the grocery store, and they can't bake until Friday."

Most customers still have electricity, but the outage kept restaurants that rely on natural gas to power ovens closed.

Jim Anderson, owner of Eaton Pizza and Subs, says he was told the outage could last anywhere from two to five days. He estimates he could lose up to $2,000 in revenue.

"If it goes past two days, we will probably have to throw out some food," Anderson said. "If this goes on for five days, our losses will be considerable since we are a small business."

Denver7 reached out to Atmos Energy for details on the cause of the outage but have not yet heard back.

Greg Brinck, assistant town administrator, told Denver7 he didn't have any additional details as of Wednesday evening.