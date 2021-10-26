Watch
Englewood woman with mental health conditions reported missing

Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Posted at 10:31 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 00:31:31-04

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An Englewood woman who has mental health conditions has been reported missing.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert on Monday for 43-year-old Stephanie Fenton.

Fenton is described as a 5-foot-3, 124 pound white woman with brown hair and blue eyes. Her mental health conditions require medication, the CBI said.

She was last seen Oct. 17 around 8 p.m. in the 2800 block of Pennsylvania Street in Englewood wearing a gray sweater, black tank top and black yoga pants.

Fenton may be driving a white 2010 or 2015 Nissan Altima with an unknown Nebraska license plate. The vehicle also has front bumper damage.

Anyone who sees Fenton should call 911 or the Englewood Police Department at (303) 761-7410.

